7-Eleven Brews Up Seasonal Coffee Blends

Peppermint Mocha Cappuccino : A creamy blend of minty peppermint and rich mocha flavors meant to have customers savoring every sip.

Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Latte : Made with premium 100% Brazilian Arabica coffee extract, creamy real milk, chocolate mocha and a hint of peppermint, the Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Latte is here to keep things cool for those who embrace the chill year-round.

Cookie Butter Croissant : The new Cookie Butter Croissant is filled with a rich, creamy cookie butter spread and topped with coated brown sugar to create a decadent flavor experience.

Holiday Doughnut: This classic raised doughnut is topped with snowy white icing and red and green sprinkles.

The convenience retailer is also offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members a small cup of any fresh-brewed coffee for just 60 cents on Mondays through the end of 2024, as Convenience Store News reported.

Additionally, 7-Eleven’s online merchandise store, 7Collection, is rolling out an array of jolly apparel and accessories just in time for the holidays. The lineup of seasonal styles and must-have gifts includes 7-Eleven store replica collectible and themes string lights.

Upcoming 7Collection deals include up to 80% off select items for Black Friday and the kickoff of "11 Days of Giftmas" on Cyber Monday, featuring special deals every day from Dec. 1 through Dec. 11. This includes free limited-edition Tetris handheld gaming devices shaped like 7-Eleven's iconic frozen beverage, the Slurpee drink, on select days with select purchases.

"Tis the season to sip, shop and save! From peppermint mochas to croissants, 7-Eleven has all the holiday coffee flavors and baked treats to bring warmth and festive vibes to our customers," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "And with our 7Collection Black Friday sale, you can deck out the family in holiday apparel and cozy up the house with 7-Eleven inspired décor to make this season extra merry and bright — all with a little help from 7-Eleven!"

Finally, to close out the year, the convenience retailer is teaming up with Fanatics to give 50 lucky winners a VIP experience at their top pick regular season college football game. Rewards program members who buy certain products, such as Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite hot dogs and any variety of Red Bull, will be entered to win. Customers can earn 7x entries by scanning the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards app at checkout.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.