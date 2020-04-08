7-Eleven to Bring Laredo Taco Co. to Newly Acquired Oklahoma Stores

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. plans to open Laredo Taco Co. restaurants inside more than 10 convenience stores in the Oklahoma City metro area. All of the planned sites are expected to open by early 2021.

The Mexican food brand is known for authentic tacos served on handmade flour tortillas that are made from scratch daily in on-site kitchens. The menu includes items less commonly found at Mexican fast food chains, such as authentic barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, breakfast tacos made with freshly cracked eggs and protein-packed bowls. Laredo Taco restaurants also feature a salsa bar with a wide selection of freshly prepared salsas and pico de gallo.

The stores slated for restaurant additions are among those the retailer acquired from independently operated 7-Eleven of Oklahoma in March, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Every item on the Laredo Taco Co. menu is available in-store or via contactless delivery through Postmates.

"We have lots of exciting things planned for the Oklahoma stores that recently joined the 7-Eleven family, and Laredo Taco Company gives customers a delicious taste of what's to come," said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. "When we open Laredo Taco Company restaurants in select 7-Eleven locations, the lines of enthusiastic customers have been out the door! We are excited to offer Oklahoma customers the same great experience and delicious handmade tacos."

Taco fans can learn about Taco Tuesday specials, new products and other promotions by following Laredo Taco Co. on its standalone social media pages.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including approximately 11,800 in North America.