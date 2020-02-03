7-Eleven Officially Takes Ownership of Independent Oklahoma Stores

IRVING, Texas — More than 100 convenience stores in Oklahoma are now under the 7-Eleven Inc. umbrella.

The Irving-based c-store retailer closed on its acquisition of independently operated 7-Eleven stores in central Oklahoma from 7-Eleven of Oklahoma.

"These stores have carried the 7-Eleven name for 67 years, and today they officially join the global 7-Eleven family," said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven president and CEO. "We look forward to meeting the needs of Oklahoma customers and offering them the great products and services available in stores across the country."

All stores included in this acquisition are located in the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area, bringing the total number of 7-Eleven stores in the United States and Canada to almost 9,800.

7-Eleven Stores of Oklahoma was started by Bill and Carol Brown, who moved to Oklahoma City with a plan to open "a chain of conveniently located stores that stocked all the things you want or need in the moment, from ice and refreshments to basic grocery staples."

Raymond James & Associates Inc. served as investment banking advisor to the seller, 7-Eleven of Oklahoma.

7-Eleven Inc. operates more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries globally, including 11,800 in North America.