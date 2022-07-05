7-Eleven Brings Back Operation Chill for 27th Summer

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is once again offering a way for local communities to chill out this summer.

The convenience store retailer is bringing back Operation Chill, its signature community outreach program, for the 27th consecutive year.

Through the Operation Chill program, law enforcement agencies can make positive connections with young people in their communities with free Slurpee coupons.

This summer, 7-Eleven will issue more than 650,000 coupons to 1,200-plus participating law enforcement agencies, which will in turn offer the coupons as rewards to children they see observing safety rules, participating in positive activities, or performing good deeds and acts of kindness. Each coupon can be redeemed for one free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores.

While the reasons for being reward can vary from wearing a helmet while riding a bike, to picking up litter, to helping a neighbor or holding the door open and more, the result is the same: a free Slurpee and encouragement to continue being a great citizen.

"It's no surprise that Operation Chill continues to be our most popular community engagement program. Through a simple Slurpee coupon, officers can easily connect and engage with their local youth, helping to build long-term positive relationships," said 7‑Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "With more law enforcement agencies participating in the program than ever before, we're thrilled to create more positive interactions and memories between officers and youth this summer."

This summer, kids can use their coupons for a variety of new Slurpee flavors, such as Mango Lemonade.

In summer 2021, the Operation Chill program was reimagined into an innovative, digital experience. This included the launch of a new website where law enforcement agencies can register online, request Slurpee coupons, and access best practices, tools and tips for making Operation Chill a success in their local communities.

7-Eleven also updated the Operation Chill logo and corresponding social media assets, ensuring that the program remains fresh, fun and engaging for the next generation of youth.

As a result of the reimagining, 300 more law enforcement agencies participated than in previous years and coupon redemptions increased 70 percent.

"The relationship between law enforcement and the people we serve, especially our youth, is vital to effective community policing," said Chief Eddie Garcia of the Dallas Police Department. "It is important for this department to build a strong relationship with our youth across the city. Not only does this program give us the opportunity to thank our kids and teens for good deeds in our community, but it helps us to build a positive foundation with them and leads to a stronger and safer Dallas."

The Operation Chill program was founded in Philadelphia with a goal to give law enforcement officers a positive way to interact with children and teens. Since its 1995 inception, Operation Chill has expanded to hundreds of cities across the country, donating more than 24 million coupons to U.S. law enforcement agencies in 7‑Eleven communities.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.