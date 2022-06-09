7-Eleven Unveils Bigger-Than-Ever Plans for Slurpee Day 2022

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is planning an extra-large celebration for its 95th birthday on July 11, aka 7/11. For the first time ever, the convenience store operator will hold Slurpee Day at all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores and give customers 11 days to redeem their free small Slurpee drink.

On July 1, a coupon for one free small Slurpee drink will be loaded onto the accounts of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty program members. The free Slurpee offer can be redeemed in-store from July 1 through July 11, making it the ultimate birthday party favor, according to the brand.

The celebration continues from there as customers can stop by any 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience store to take advantage of a special discount deal. Slurpee drinks are available for just $1 in-store and via 7NOW delivery all summer long.

Customers will also be able to choose from a wide variety of Slurpee flavors, including classics like Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada or Coca-Cola, the fan-favorite that made history as the first Slurpee drink in space last summer. Those who want to try something new can select limited-time only flavors like Mango Lemonade, which offers a blend of mango flavor and tart lemonade with a refreshing taste that demands they take another sip.

They can also try the new Slurpee mystery flavor What the Fanta. The color is orange, but looks may be deceiving. Shoppers are encouraged to try to decipher the secret Slurpee flavor.

In addition to the Slurpee deal, 7-Eleven is rewarding customers with 11 days of one-dollar deals on their favorite snacks. From July 1 to July 11, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can snack on select items at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations for just $1 in-store.

Customers can also celebrate with $1 roller grill items like Big Bite hot dogs and taquitos, and enjoy fan favorites like a set of 10 mini-tacos, birthday cake and s'mores muffins, and $1 slices of pizza. Those in search of an extra energy boost to get them through a hot summer day can enjoy any sized iced coffee for $1.

If they're busy swimming in the pool or basking in the summer sun, customers can also redeem their free Slurpee drink via 7NOW delivery on July 11 only. Additionally, for a limited time, new users of 7NOW can enjoy a free pizza with their first delivery order using the code "PIZZA."

"We're thrilled to be celebrating Slurpee Day for the first time across all of our banners so we can spread the Slurpee drink birthday love even further," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven. "And 11 days of free Slurpee drinks is just the beginning. With a mystery Slurpee flavor, dollar deals on all roller grill items including Big Bite hot dogs and fan-favorite snacks and drinks such as pizza slices and any size iced coffee, this Slurpee Day is shaping up to be quite the celebration."

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.