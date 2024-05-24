7-Eleven Brings Back Operation Chill for Another Season

"We know that every day — in ways large and small — connections are made in our stores and in the neighborhoods we serve. And it's these positive connections that ultimately help create stronger, safer communities for all of us," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "We're proud to have the opportunity to deepen our relationships with the law enforcement community while getting to know our neighbors even better through nearly three decades of Operation Chill."

Operation Chill helps law enforcement officers create positive connections by awarding a Slurpee drink coupon to kids they observe performing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior. This summer, 7-Eleven will issue more than 550,000 coupons to more than 1,300 participating U.S. law enforcement agencies to be rewarded to children in their local communities.

More than 24 million Operation Chill coupons have been distributed over the program's history.

The reasons for kids being rewarded can vary from wearing a helmet while riding a bike, to picking up litter, to helping a neighbor or holding the door open and more, but the result is the same: a free Slurpee and encouragement to continue being a great citizen. The coupons can be redeemed for a free small Slurpee drink at any participating U.S. 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes convenience store.

"Building relationships with the people we serve is integral to our role as law enforcement officers and a free Slurpee drink coupon is an easy and effective way for our officers to connect with kids," said Miguel A. Rodriguez Jr., Chief of Police for the Laredo Police Department. "We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in and support this great program. Programs like Operation Chill are key to helping us build stronger, safer communities one Slurpee drink at a time."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.