7-Eleven Adds New Flavors to Food & Beverage Summer Menus

Customers who prefer something sweet without the heat can opt for the Peach Candy Lemonade Slurpee instead. Drawing inspiration from 7-Select Gummi Peach Rings, the frozen drink blends the sweetness of peach with the tartness of lemonade.

"It's our favorite time of year — Slurpee drink season — and we're looking forward to bringing our customers innovative new flavors all summer long, like the new Peach Candy Lemonade flavor," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "We're always on the lookout for the latest trends to bring exciting new additions to the menu, including diving into sweet and spicy flavors with the new Mangonada Donut."

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get further discounts on summertime favorites, including a small Slurpee drink for just $1 through Jan. 7, 2025, or any-size Slurpee drink and bagged candy for $2 through Aug. 27.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Refreshes 'Take It to Eleven' Campaign]

The Mangonada Donut and Peach Candy Lemonade Slurpee are now available in-store at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations, as well as via delivery on the 7NOW Delivery app.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.