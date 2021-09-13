7-Eleven Brings Back Pumpkin Coffee for Fall

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is rolling out its fall lineup of fan-favorite, pumpkin-flavored coffee drinks. This year's seasonal lineup features Fall Pumpkin Coffee and the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The limited-edition beverages are currently available at participating stores nationwide.

The convenience store retailer is embracing the "cheugy" nature of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which debuted nearly 20 years ago. The Generation Z slang term describes things that were once on trend but no longer are.

"Though it may be considered 'cheugy,' Pumpkin Spice is one of our most popular flavored hot beverages each year," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "This fan-favorite drink is so much more than your typical beverage. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is filled with fond memories for our customers of a crisp fall night, a first date at a pumpkin patch, or even a family bonfire in matching flannel shirts. We're delighted to continue and fuel our customers' love for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, no matter how cheugy it may be."

7-Eleven's Fall Pumpkin Coffee and the Pumpkin Spice Latte can be customized with any combination of creamers, flavored syrups and toppings at no extra charge.

In addition to pumpkin-flavored hot beverages, customers can enjoy seasonal treats like cream cheese-filled pumpkin spice muffins or 7-Select fall-flavored items such as pumpkin cheesecake, caramel apple snack pies, or pumpkin spice, double chocolate, and s'mores deluxe sandwich cookies.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.