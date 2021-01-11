7-Eleven Brings Flavors of Korean BBQ to the Roller Grill

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is bringing the bold flavors of Korean BBQ to the roller grill this fall by putting a new, Asian fusion spin on its popular taquitos.

The Korean BBQ Taquito features crispy flour tortillas filled with a juicy, all-white meat chicken tossed in a sweet but tangy Korean BBQ sauce, all wrapped in the familiar crispy shell.

The new taquito is full of satisfying and savory flavors, including soy sauce, garlic, onion, toasted sesame oil and a hint of brown sugar, ginger and red pepper to give it the traditional, sweet Korean BBQ taste with a hint of heat, according to the convenience retailer.

Designed to serve as a quick lunch or a snack at any time of day, the Korean BBQ Taquito is available for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven stores.

"We are always looking for adventurous ways to incorporate new flavors and food trends that will make 7-Eleven favorites even more crave-worthy," said Robin Murphy, 7-eleven product director of fresh food. "The Korean BBQ Taquito is just the latest in new flavors 7-Eleven is introducing to excite our customers' taste buds. Adding more great taquito flavors gives our customers the variety and versatility they want from meals, any time of day. Plus, our current three-for-$3 taquito special makes 7-Eleven the perfect destination to pick up a snack to share and savor with friends."

For a limited time, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program will earn 200 bonus points with each purchase of a of a Korean BBQ Taquito. They can also enjoy three taquitos for just $3.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries.