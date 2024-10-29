7-Eleven Brings the Heat to Menus at Two Restaurant Concepts

For lunch or dinner, consumers can try the Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal, which features double hand-breaded chicken tenders on a buttered brioche bun, topped with Mike's Hot Honey and served with a Big Gulp drink for just $6.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Scares Up Pizza Deal for Halloween]

"We're always on the lookout for the next flavor craze that our fans love, and this sweet-and-spicy collab with Mike's Hot Honey is exactly that," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations William Armstrong. "With limited-time offerings like the Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal or Mike's Hot Honey Boneless Wings, we're giving our customers a bold, flavorful twist on their favorite items — all at a great value."

Meanwhile, Speedy Café locations have two new menu items where sweet meets heat. Mike's Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza changes up the classic favorite by combining savory pepperoni and melty cheese with just the right amount of sweet spice. Mike's Hot Honey Boneless Wings, which feature juicy, boneless wings coated in Mike's Hot Honey, are also on the menu, with Speedy Rewards members able to snag an eight-piece order for just $5.

"Chicken and pizza are two of the most popular pairings for Mike's Hot Honey," said founder Mike Kurtz. "We're thrilled that this delicious flavor combination will be available at Speedy Café and Raise the Roost restaurants around the country, and we are proud to be associated with such an iconic and well-known brand like 7-Eleven."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.