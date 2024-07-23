Five Takeaways From IDDBA 2024

Instead of expecting younger employees to do things the way they have always been done, operators should reexamine their methods of communication and their approach to developing the leadership of tomorrow. Different generations commonly express very different attitudes and behaviors, but that doesn't mean common ground can't be found. Instead, people should keep an open mind, consider how the marketplace itself is changing and discover what everyone can bring to the table.

2. Consumers Are Taking a Closer Look. According to Jewel Hunt, group vice president of fresh merchandising at Albertsons Cos., consumers are paying attention to what's on the label and looking for a cleaner, simpler ingredient statement when it comes to dairy, deli and bakery items.

Hunt pointed out four attributes that today's customers are seeking: freshness, quality, convenience and value. Successfully offering all four may be easier said than done, but "if you can deliver on all those for what they need at that point and they're making that decision, you really come through with a winning solution."

3. "Swicy" Is the Hottest Flavor Trend. For several years now, consumers have embraced bolder, hotter flavors, boosting sales of spicy snacks, prepared food and even beverages, with Gen Z showing the most enthusiasm for spice. That trend hasn't changed so much as it has evolved; products that mixed spiciness with sweetness to create a "swicy" flavor are on the rise. Multiple IDDBA Show exhibitors showed off swicy products or condiments, such as spicy peach sauce. Retailers that have made-to-order programs or customized grab-and-go offerings should experiment with swicy selections to see what resonates with their customers.

4. Convenience Is on the Agenda. An increasing number of exhibitors that previously attended the IDDBA Show to connect with grocery stores showed off convenience store-sized offerings that aren't as commonly available in the channel, such as flavored hard-boiled eggs, meatballs for on-the-go diners and packaged charcuterie boxes designed for one.

5. Experimentation Drives Purchases. It's always a challenge to balance new SKUs with the need to avoid waste, but consumers still show a desire to experiment and try new things even as rising costs have them tightening their belts and seeking more value from purchases. Taste and experimentation often lead to return visits, experts shared and multicultural flavors are proving popular. Retailers that are ready to branch out with their offerings should consider embarking on a culinary world tour to make their stores a destination for unique tastes.

IDDBA 2024 took place June 9-11 at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center. Next year's show will take place June 1-3 in New Orleans.