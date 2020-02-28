7-Eleven Brings Lottery Sales to Oklahoma Stores

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven stores in and around the Oklahoma City metro area are selling lottery tickets through self-service kiosks for the first time, reported KFOR-TV.

The new offering comes weeks after 7-Eleven Inc. reached an agreement to acquire 100-plus independently run 7-Eleven-branded c-stores, as Convenience Store News reported.

"It's something our customers have been asking for," said Jay Finks, deputy director of the Oklahoma Lottery. "It's something we're eager to bring them and it's here."

The lottery project has been in the works for more than a year, according to the Brown family, which previously owned 7-Eleven Stores of Oklahoma.

Lottery winners can bring their ticket to the cashier to cash up to $600. Higher amounts must be cashed at the Oklahoma Lottery office.

Despite the self-service nature of the machines, the stores are still able to restrict their use based on age.

"If we see someone who appears to be underage attempting to play the machine, we have the ability to turn it off from across the room," Sarah Hartman of 7-Eleven told the news outlet. "But just like any other age restrictive products, when the customer comes up to cash their voucher, we check IDs."

To commemorate the initiative, 7-Eleven is offering a limited-edition scratch ticket that offers the chance to win cash prizes, free Big Gulps and second-chance drawings for $1,000 7-Eleven gift cards.

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.