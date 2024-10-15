7-Eleven Brings a Roller Grill Classic to the Snack Aisle

"We are always listening to what our customers are interested in, and it was clear by their reactions on April Fool's Day that we tapped into something really unique with Bite Big Sparkling Water," said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private brands at 7-Eleven. "Our customers love the variety of flavors they get with our 7-Select chips, so it just felt right to bring back a Big Bite Hot Dog flavor to the lineup! We can't wait for our customers to enjoy the iconic roller grill snack, now in two forms."

7-Select, the retailer's private brand, utilizes top-quality ingredients to create exciting and innovative products at prices that can't be beat, according to the company.

U.S. customers can pick up 7-Select Big Bite Hot Dog Chips and other selections in-store or through the 7NOW delivery app, which includes real-time tracking to let customers know their order status.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.