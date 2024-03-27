7-Eleven Partners for New Sparkling Water Lineup, With a Twist

Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water adds the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven's iconic Big Bite Hot Dog — including ketchup and mustard — into one refreshing beverage. Instead of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, on-the-go customers can swap the bun for bubbles, according to the company.

"While crafting flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange came more easily, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water — a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven, Inc. executive vice president, chief marketing & sustainability officer. "7-Eleven is constantly in pursuit of innovative, unique experiences for our customers, and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates. We're excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form."

The rest of the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup can already be found at select 7-Eleven stores.

"Through our collaboration with 7-Eleven, Miracle Seltzer continues to shake up the beverage industry with new, innovative flavors," said Jason Wright, cofounder and creative director at Miracle Seltzer. "By infusing elements of design, fashion and art into each and every sip, we bring consumers along on a journey through flavor and creativity."

Other recent 7-Select offerings include Dessert Cake Slices in flavors like Marshmallow Cookie Dough and Rainbow.

"7-Select products are known and loved by our customers as high quality, innovative products at a great value," shared Nikki Boyers, vice president of private brands at 7-Eleven. "The 7-Select sparkling waters are the latest example of this and we can't wait to hear what our customers think of these fun, colorful flavors."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.