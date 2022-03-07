7-Eleven Broadens Its Vegetarian Options

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its vegetarian offerings with the addition of a bold, new Black Bean Burger, available at participating stores for a limited time.

The high-protein meat alternative sandwich is made with hearty black beans, corn, rice and savory seasonings, topped with American cheese and served on a sweet brioche bun.

The convenience store operator's take on this popular vegetarian dish is perfectly timed for customers who want a meat alternative during the Lenten season, or simply want to try more meatless options without sacrificing taste or convenience, according to the retailer.

"At 7-Eleven, we keep a watchful eye on the shifting preferences of our customers and are constantly adapting our offerings for them," said Anjuli Wilkie, 7-Eleven's senior category manager of hot foods. "We frequently receive requests for more vegetarian options from our loyal customers and because our hot sandwiches are so popular, the addition of a Black Bean Burger was the perfect fit. Whether customers are looking to add more meatless protein to their diets or want to enjoy something other than fish on Fridays this spring, 7-Eleven has an option for them."

From March 3 to April 12, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program can get the new burger for just $2 on Fridays.

7-Eleven is also offering an in-store deal of two hot sandwiches for just $5, which includes the Black Bean Burger as well as cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.