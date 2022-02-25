7-Eleven Joins Shipt Marketplace

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is partnering with same-day delivery service Shipt to give consumers access to a variety of snacks, drinks and household essentials, available now on the Shipt marketplace. The companies are also working together to provide unique customer promotions.

"7-Eleven strives to be the first choice for convenience. Anytime, anywhere," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief digital officer. "Expanding our delivery portfolio with Shipt allows shoppers access to more than 3,000 7-Eleven products, including groceries, over-the-counter medicines, household goods and a range of food and beverage options, in as soon as an hour."

Nearly 6,450 7-Eleven stores are on the Shipt marketplace at launch.

Shipt announced the addition of health and wellness retailer Walgreens to its collection of retail partnerships at the same time. Together, the presence of 7-Eleven and Walgreens on the marketplace increases Shipt's store coverage across the country by more than 40 percent.

"We're thrilled to welcome 7-Eleven and Walgreens to our dynamic marketplace of retailers," said Rina Hurst, Shipt's chief business officer. "Located on corners of nearly every major market in America, these two powerhouse brands are incredible complements to our marketplace, bringing customers even more variety and product categories while driving added convenience for each brands' shoppers. Shipt brings to each of these relationships our personal approach to service and a differentiation of the high-quality experience our shoppers deliver to each and every customer."

New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area at shipt.com/7-eleven or by downloading the Shipt app.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.