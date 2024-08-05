 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Cares Foundation Joins National Night Out Campaign

The sponsorship builds on the convenience retailer's previous partnerships with law enforcement on Operation Chill.
IRVING, Texas — The 7-Eleven Cares Foundation will serve as an official sponsor of National Night Out (NNO), an annual community campaign that promotes positive police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. 

As part of the sponsorship, 7-Eleven Inc.'s store brands — 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes — will be helping to support local NNO events in select markets across the country. Each year, millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out on the first Tuesday in August, while Texas and other warmer markets celebrate on the first Tuesday in October. Nationally, millions of people are expected to participate this year.

"At 7-Eleven, we value and serve our customers, stores and the greater good in all that we do. It's why we're so deeply committed to building thriving communities," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "And we know that when you bring people together, it helps break down barriers and rediscover what makes our communities special. This alliance with NNO is a wonderful opportunity for our family of brands to further create those positive connections between local law enforcement agencies and the neighbors we both serve."

For nearly three decades, 7-Eleven's community outreach program Operation Chill has helped law enforcement officers create positive connections by awarding a free Slurpee drink coupon to kids they observe performing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior, such as wearing bicycle helmets or participating in community activities. Today, the program has grown to reach more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies across the country.

The new relationship with the retailer's nonprofit is meant to build on those programs and underscore the company's commitment to fostering the relationships that make communities stronger and safer, 7-Eleven stated.

Law enforcement agencies interested in having their local 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store support their NNO event can visit here for more details.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. 

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

