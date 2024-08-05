7-Eleven Cares Foundation Joins National Night Out Campaign

For nearly three decades, 7-Eleven's community outreach program Operation Chill has helped law enforcement officers create positive connections by awarding a free Slurpee drink coupon to kids they observe performing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior, such as wearing bicycle helmets or participating in community activities. Today, the program has grown to reach more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies across the country.

The new relationship with the retailer's nonprofit is meant to build on those programs and underscore the company's commitment to fostering the relationships that make communities stronger and safer, 7-Eleven stated.

Law enforcement agencies interested in having their local 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store support their NNO event can visit here for more details.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.