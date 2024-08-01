 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Spices Up Its Slurpee Offer

The new pumpkin spice-flavored frozen drink will be available at select stores for a limited time.
Amanda Koprowski
IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is getting into the pumpkin spice game early this year with the debut of Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drinks.

Combining the flavor of pumpkin and cinnamon spice with an ice-cold Slurpee drink, the select offering will be available at five 7-Eleven and Speedway stores for a limited time while supplies last. Store locations are:

  • 5530 Valley Blvd. and 2030 A West 8th St. in Los Angeles
  • 82 Greenwich St. in New York
  • 90 N. Xenia Drive in Enon, Ohio
  • 3200 Hackberry Road in Irving
"7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we're always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "In addition to our exciting pumpkin spice coffee offerings at stores nationwide, the introduction of the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink is a fun experiment for fans in some of our top Slurpee drink markets. This year, you don't have to just be a coffee lover to get your pumpkin spice fix!"

In addition to the Slurpee debut, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores are also bringing back several classic pumpkin-inspired coffee options for coffee lovers to enjoy this season, including:

  • Pumpkin cream cold brew, a new addition which combines cold brew coffee with sweet and creamy pumpkin pie spices.
  • Pumpkin spice coffee, a drip coffee blend which incorporates the spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
  • Pumpkin spice latte, the original fall staple which sets seasonal spices atop a creamy pumpkin-flavored latte.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. 

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

