7-Eleven Spices Up Its Slurpee Offer

"7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we're always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "In addition to our exciting pumpkin spice coffee offerings at stores nationwide, the introduction of the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink is a fun experiment for fans in some of our top Slurpee drink markets. This year, you don't have to just be a coffee lover to get your pumpkin spice fix!"

In addition to the Slurpee debut, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores are also bringing back several classic pumpkin-inspired coffee options for coffee lovers to enjoy this season, including:

Pumpkin cream cold brew , a new addition which combines cold brew coffee with sweet and creamy pumpkin pie spices.

Pumpkin spice coffee , a drip coffee blend which incorporates the spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Pumpkin spice latte, the original fall staple which sets seasonal spices atop a creamy pumpkin-flavored latte.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.