7-Eleven Celebrates End of January With Free Slurpee Offer
7-Eleven is also helping football fans whose favorite teams didn't make it to the grand finale of the professional football season cope. The retailer is offering a free pizza to those whose team didn't make the final cut when they make their first order on the 7NOW Delivery mobile app.
Customers can also take advantage of other Big Game deals on the 7NOW Delivery app, including buy one, get one free on any large pizza; saving $20 on orders of $30 with the promo code “BIGGAME”; and receiving $5 off large packs of beer.
Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.