7-Eleven Celebrates End of January With Free Slurpee Offer

IRVING, Texas — Fans of warmer weather and 7-Eleven Inc.'s iconic Slurpee drink don't need to wait until the spring or summer to perk up with the refreshing beverage.

A study from the American Psychiatric Association shows that 41% of Americans feel their mood dip during the winter months, so the convenience store chain is rewarding consumers for making it through what feels like the longest month of the year with a free small Slurpee drink on Jan. 31.

"We know that every year, the long days of January can feel like the month will never come to an end — and this year has been no different," says Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages). "We're giving our customers a sweet and refreshing surprise because whether you're in the mood to grab a Slurpee drink or another fan-favorite product, 7-Eleven is here to help add a little joy to everyone's day and shift your vibe for the rest of the year."

The offer is valid at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide, and is limited to one per customer while supplies last.