 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Celebrates End of January With Free Slurpee Offer

The promotion is valid at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes c-stores nationwide.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
7-Eleven Slurpee teaser

IRVING, Texas — Fans of warmer weather and 7-Eleven Inc.'s iconic Slurpee drink don't need to wait until the spring or summer to perk up with the refreshing beverage.

A study from the American Psychiatric Association shows that 41% of Americans feel their mood dip during the winter months, so the convenience store chain is rewarding consumers for making it through what feels like the longest month of the year with a free small Slurpee drink on Jan. 31.

"We know that every year, the long days of January can feel like the month will never come to an end — and this year has been no different," says Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages). "We're giving our customers a sweet and refreshing surprise because whether you're in the mood to grab a Slurpee drink or another fan-favorite product, 7-Eleven is here to help add a little joy to everyone's day and shift your vibe for the rest of the year."

The offer is valid at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide, and is limited to one per customer while supplies last.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

7-Eleven is also helping football fans whose favorite teams didn't make it to the grand finale of the professional football season cope. The retailer is offering a free pizza to those whose team didn't make the final cut when they make their first order on the 7NOW Delivery mobile app. 

Customers can also take advantage of other Big Game deals on the 7NOW Delivery app, including buy one, get one free on any large pizza; saving $20 on orders of $30 with the promo code “BIGGAME”; and receiving $5 off large packs of beer.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. 

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Suppliers presented their unique offerings at the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit.
Casey's convenience stores

Seven & i Gears Up for Growth Following Transitional Period

The retailer's expansion plan includes four targets in the North American convenience market.
Logos for Seven & i and 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Gives Big Gulp a Bold Refresh

Five new, non-traditional flavors are now part of the fountain lineup.
7-Eleven Big Gulps

Buc-ee's Plans First Wisconsin Location

Slated to open in 2027, the store will also be the chain's closest to the Chicagoland area.
Buc-ee's logo

Several C-store Chains Stand Out in New Customer Service Rankings

Brands were evaluated on five key markers of a quality customer experience.
A store clerk checking out customers
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds