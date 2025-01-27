7-Eleven Offers Free Pizza for the Big Game
"At 7-Eleven, we know the Big Game is about more than just football — it's about gathering with friends, enjoying delicious food and making lasting memories," said Brandon Brown, senior vice president of fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're a football fanatic, a halftime show enthusiast or simply a pizza lover, we're here to support your game day experience with free pizza and other tasty deals that will make everyone feel like a winner."
Football fans can also take advantage of these Big Game deals on the 7NOW Delivery app:
- BOGO pizza: Buy one, get one free on any large pizza
- Get $20 off $30: Save on watch party favorites with the promo code "BIGGAME"
- $5 off beer: A discount of $5 off large packs of all beer
7NOW Delivery is available throughout the United States and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in approximately 30 minutes.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
It is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.