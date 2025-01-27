 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Offers Free Pizza for the Big Game

Fans whose teams didn't make the cut can console themselves with a free pie and other deals via 7NOW.
Angela Hanson
IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. hasn't forgotten about the football fans whose favorite teams didn't make it to the grand finale of football seasons. 

To commiserate and help disappointed fans eat their feelings, the convenience store retailer is offering a free pizza to those whose team didn't make the final cut. The offer is available when fans make their first order on the 7NOW Delivery mobile app. 

This shoulder to cry on comes in the form of any whole pizza pie, including fan-favorites like Extreme Meat or Philly Cheesesteak.

"At 7-Eleven, we know the Big Game is about more than just football — it's about gathering with friends, enjoying delicious food and making lasting memories," said Brandon Brown, senior vice president of fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're a football fanatic, a halftime show enthusiast or simply a pizza lover, we're here to support your game day experience with free pizza and other tasty deals that will make everyone feel like a winner."

Football fans can also take advantage of these Big Game deals on the 7NOW Delivery app:

  • BOGO pizza: Buy one, get one free on any large pizza
  • Get $20 off $30: Save on watch party favorites with the promo code "BIGGAME"
  • $5 off beer: A discount of $5 off large packs of all beer

7NOW Delivery is available throughout the United States and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in approximately 30 minutes.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

It is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

