7-Eleven Offers Free Pizza for the Big Game

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. hasn't forgotten about the football fans whose favorite teams didn't make it to the grand finale of football seasons.

To commiserate and help disappointed fans eat their feelings, the convenience store retailer is offering a free pizza to those whose team didn't make the final cut. The offer is available when fans make their first order on the 7NOW Delivery mobile app.

This shoulder to cry on comes in the form of any whole pizza pie, including fan-favorites like Extreme Meat or Philly Cheesesteak.