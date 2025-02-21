 Skip to main content

7-Eleven CEO Honored for Commitment to Veterans

Joe DePinto is known for his longtime support of servicemembers and their families.
Angela Hanson

IRVING, Texas — The National Defense Briefing Series (NDBS) honored 7-Eleven Inc. CEO Joe DePinto with the prestigious Sam Johnson Defender of Freedom Award. The annual award recognizes Dallas-Fort Worth area leaders who have demonstrated continuing and unwavering support for veterans and their families.

DePinto accepted the award during a gala dinner held this month at the Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club in Fairview, Texas.

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2025 Congressman Sam Johnson Defender of Freedom Award," DePinto said. "It was incredibly moving to be surrounded by family, friends and colleagues at this special event. A highlight of the evening was the fireside chat with my West Point classmate, Dr. Mark Esper, which was both inspiring and thought-provoking.

"Being associated with a true American hero like Congressman Sam Johnson, a decorated fighter pilot, POW and longtime congressman, is truly humbling," he continued. "I am grateful to the board of NDBS for this recognition — it's a milestone in my career."

DePinto is a West Point graduate and earned a master's in business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He is known for being a leader in both business and veteran support. In addition to serving as CEO of 7-Eleven, DePinto is a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army and sits on several prestigious boards, including the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation and the Kellogg School of Management's Global Advisory Board.

"Joe DePinto's commitment to supporting our nation's military and veterans is exactly what this award stands for. His contributions made him a natural choice for this honor," said Charles Daniels, president of the NDBS board.

DePinto is the third recipient of the Sam Johnson Defender of Freedom Award. Previous honorees include Scott Murray, CEO of Murray Media; and Darcy Anderson, vice chairman of Hillwood Management, a Perot company based in Dallas.

Founded in 2021, the National Defense Briefing Series seeks to educate the community on vital national security issues and raise funds for member organizations dedicated to military and veteran causes. The Defender of Freedom Award is named in honor of Congressman Sam Johnson, who served his country for 65 years as an Air Force fighter pilot, POW and U.S.congressman.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

