7-Eleven CEO Honored for Commitment to Veterans

DePinto is a West Point graduate and earned a master's in business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He is known for being a leader in both business and veteran support. In addition to serving as CEO of 7-Eleven, DePinto is a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army and sits on several prestigious boards, including the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation and the Kellogg School of Management's Global Advisory Board.

"Joe DePinto's commitment to supporting our nation's military and veterans is exactly what this award stands for. His contributions made him a natural choice for this honor," said Charles Daniels, president of the NDBS board.

DePinto is the third recipient of the Sam Johnson Defender of Freedom Award. Previous honorees include Scott Murray, CEO of Murray Media; and Darcy Anderson, vice chairman of Hillwood Management, a Perot company based in Dallas.

Founded in 2021, the National Defense Briefing Series seeks to educate the community on vital national security issues and raise funds for member organizations dedicated to military and veteran causes. The Defender of Freedom Award is named in honor of Congressman Sam Johnson, who served his country for 65 years as an Air Force fighter pilot, POW and U.S.congressman.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.