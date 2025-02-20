7-Eleven Recognizes Ruiz Foods as Its Food Service Supplier of the Year

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. selected Ruiz Food Products Inc. as the convenience retailer's Food Service Supplier of the Year.

The 7-Eleven Food Service Supplier of the Year Award recognizes suppliers who provide exceptional service and are committed to quality, efficiency and the success of the operator's family of brands, which includes 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Ruiz Foods, the largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer in the United States, was chosen for its strategic partnership in the areas of product development, innovation and collaboration to best serve 7-Eleven, the company stated.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from 7-Eleven," said Sandie Deas Ray, vice president of foodservice sales and marketing at Ruiz Foods. "This award is a testament to our team's commitment to delivering exceptional products and service to 7-Eleven. We take great pride in our longstanding partnership and look forward to continuing our collaboration to better serve 7-Eleven customers."