7-Eleven Recognizes Ruiz Foods as Its Food Service Supplier of the Year
The accolade comes on the heels of the launch of Ruiz Foods' new national advertising campaign, which centers around the concept of a fiesta in consumers' freezer, demonstrating how El Monterey is the solution consumers seek — and they don't have to sacrifice easy meals for memorable occasions.
"U.S. consumers know choosing El Monterey gives them the taste and quality they desire," said Kim Carroll, president and CEO at Ruiz Foods. "Busy consumers can transform the typical meal into a fiesta night that rocks, delivering on the objective of creating a memorable meal occasion."
The new campaign builds on the success of last year's national advertising campaign. Since the launch in 2024, Ruiz Foods has seen an increase in product interest and brand awareness. The company expects that the new campaign will continue to drive growth in the frozen Mexican category and add new consumers who buy El Monterey products.
Ruiz Foods partnered with BarkleyOKRP on the campaign.
Ruiz Food Products is a privately-owned corporation cofounded by Fred Ruiz and his father, Louis, in 1964. The company is dedicated to premium quality, authentically prepared frozen foods selling to all channels of distribution. Ruiz Foods’ El Monterey brand is the No. 1 selling frozen Mexican food in the United States, and Tornados, the company’s snack brand, is a leader on the convenience store roller grill.
Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Ruiz Foods employs more than 4,000 team members and has four manufacturing facilities located in California, Texas and South Carolina.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.