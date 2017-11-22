7-Eleven & Coca-Cola Invite Customers to 'Sip & Scan' Their Way to Holiday Cheer

IRVING, Texas — To celebrate the holidays, 7-Eleven Inc. has partnered with The Coca-Cola Co. to launch the Slurpee "Sip & Scan" sweepstakes with a grand prize of $100,000. Weekly winners will receive a year of free Slurpee drinks.

To enter the sweepstakes, which ends Jan. 2, 2018, consumers can:

1. Purchase a special holiday red, medium-size Slurpee cup at a participating 7-Eleven store.

2. Visit coke.com/711 on a smartphone and follow the links and instructions.

3. Scan the "Sip & Scan" icon on the Slurpee cup using a camera tool at coke.com/711 to enter for a chance to win the grand prize or one of the weekly prizes.

Weekly winners will receive free Slurpees for a year, or 365 medium drinks. The $100,000 grand-prize winner will be announced in January 2018.

"Slurpee drinks create delicious experiences year 'round and the holidays are no exception," said Laura Gordon, 7‑Eleven vice president of marketing and brand innovation. "This season, Slurpee lovers can make their holidays brighter — and more delicious — by sipping on a classic Coca-Cola flavored Slurpee while unlocking the chance to win some extra cash."

The limited-time holiday Slurpee cup was created with Coke's classic red and white colors in the new Slurpee bubble and swirl design. Adding to the holiday theme is a twisted candy cane Slurpee straw. Special Slurpee machine signage will feature Coca-Cola's iconic Santa Claus, as imagined by the artist Haddon Sundblom.

The holiday Slurpee sweepstakes can be entered once per day.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America.