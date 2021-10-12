7-Eleven Collaborates on Ultimate Snacking Uniform

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is extending its collaboration with entertainer, DJ, talk show host, comedian and designer Kerwin Frost to create an exclusive limited-edition outfit designed exclusively with snackers in mind.

Aptly called "Kerwin's Snack Attack Uniform," the ensemble features Kerwin's Snack Attack Jacket, Snack Attack Pants and Snack Attack Glitter Tee. It's completed with 18 total pockets custom-designed to hold Frost's favorite 7-Select snacks and beverages.

The uniform is available at KerwinsKingdom.com for a retail price of $280. Only 500 uniforms are available to public. They will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

7-Eleven and Frost kicked off their collaboration by unveiling the special edition Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn at a pop-up 7-Eleven store inside Kerwin's Kingdom at the fifth annual ComplexCon in November. The special edition snack will be one of 18 snacks included with the outfit.

Made with white chocolate popcorn, candied chocolate pieces, cinnamon toasted cereal and chocolate cake mix, the snack comes in a canister with a specially designed label by Frost. It will also be available on KerwinsKingdom.com and at two 7-Eleven locations while supplies last: 1100 North La Cienega, West Hollywood, Calif., and 82 Greenwich St., N.Y.

"I'm really thrilled to be working with 7-Eleven and appreciative of the creative freedom they've given me. I absolutely love the 'uniform' we created and am excited to wear this on a regular basis and store all my 7-Select snacks in it," said Frost. "I also love the Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn and am so happy with the activation we did at Kerwin's Kingdom at ComplexCon. This has been one of my favorite collaborations!"

Kerwin's Snack Attack Uniform comes complete with a lab-style jacket, cargo pants and a t-shirt that can be worn as a complete outfit or mixed and matched. With the number "7" printed on the jacket and "11" printed on the pants, Frost intentionally placed 11 pockets on the jacket and seven pockets on the pants, so no matter how items are mixed and matched, the wearer is always sporting "7-Eleven."

The pockets are customized to fit a variety of 7-Select items so fans can fill the pockets with their own favorite flavors. To get the snacking started, the uniform is sold with Frost's preferred snacks and beverages including:

Kerwin's Snack Attack Jacket: 7-Select Apple Snack Pie, 7-Select Strawberry Cheesecake Snack Pie, 7-Select Crispy Rice Treat, 7-Select Madeleines, 7-Select Replenish Guava Splash, 7-Select Gummi Bears, 7-Select Gummi Blue Sharks, 7-Select Original Fried Pork Rinds, 7-Select Gummi Watermelon Rings, 7-Select Gummi Peach Rings and 7-Select Ghost Pepper Peanuts

Kerwin's Snack Attack Pants: Special edition Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn, 7-Select Sour Watermelon Wedges, 7-Select Go!Smart Ginger Shot, 7-Select Caramel Popcorn, 7-Select Buffalo Chicken Dip Flavored Wavy Potato Chips, 7-Select Fiery Hot Flavored Potato Chips and 7-Select Twisted Buttermilk Ranch Pretzels

"As a well-known expert in streetwear design, we are teaming up with Kerwin Frost to create the limited-edition Kerwin's Snack Attack Uniform so snack fiends can carry all of their favorite 7-Select products anytime, anywhere," said Marissa Jarratt, chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven. "From 7-Select Buffalo Chicken flavored Chips to 7-Select Gummi Watermelon Rings and 7-Select Go!Smart Ginger Shots there is a pocket for sweet, spicy and all the cool stuff in between."

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.