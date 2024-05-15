7-Eleven Cooks Up New Creations for National Pizza Party Day

7-Select Frozen Pizza — The c-store operator's new private label pie lets pizza fans bake at home whenever hunger strikes. Made with the same fan-favorite recipe and ingredients as 7-Eleven's in-store fresh pizza, 7-Select Frozen Pizza is available in the freezer section of participating stores in two varieties: Pepperoni and Cheese.

Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza — 7-Eleven reimagined its 14-inch pizza, freshly baked in-store and served hot, to add 30% more of the brand's signature sliced and diced pepperoni, topped with a blend of mozzarella, parmesan and provolone cheeses.

Customers can complete their pizza party with chicken wings as a side dish. Members of 7Rewards and Speedy rewards loyalty programs can get eight boneless wings for just $3.99 and get eight wings for free every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through June 25.

"From the mouthwatering taste of our new 7-Select Frozen Pizza and the revamped baked in store Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza to unbeatable deals on our delicious wings, 7-Eleven is the go-to spot for all of your pizza party needs," said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private and emerging brands at 7-Eleven Inc. "With the rollout of the 7-Select Frozen Pizza, we are delighted to offer customers the same exceptional quality they get in stores, directly from the comfort of their own kitchens."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.