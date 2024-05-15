7-Eleven Cooks Up New Creations for National Pizza Party Day

Customers can celebrate with the Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza or a 7-Select Frozen Pizza to bake later.
7-Eleven on National Pizza Party Day

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is rolling out the dough for a mouthwatering celebration of National Pizza Party Day on May 17. 

The convenience store retailer invites pizza lovers around the country to celebrate the cheesiest holiday of the year with its latest pizza creations and snacking deals. Customers can visit 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores to enjoy two new pizza offerings for National Pizza Party Day or as a regular treat.

7-Select Frozen Pizza — The c-store operator's new private label pie lets pizza fans bake at home whenever hunger strikes. Made with the same fan-favorite recipe and ingredients as 7-Eleven's in-store fresh pizza, 7-Select Frozen Pizza is available in the freezer section of participating stores in two varieties: Pepperoni and Cheese.

Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza — 7-Eleven reimagined its 14-inch pizza, freshly baked in-store and served hot, to add 30% more of the brand's signature sliced and diced pepperoni, topped with a blend of mozzarella, parmesan and provolone cheeses.

Customers can complete their pizza party with chicken wings as a side dish. Members of 7Rewards and Speedy rewards loyalty programs can get eight boneless wings for just $3.99 and get eight wings for free every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through June 25.

"From the mouthwatering taste of our new 7-Select Frozen Pizza and the revamped baked in store Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza to unbeatable deals on our delicious wings, 7-Eleven is the go-to spot for all of your pizza party needs," said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private and emerging brands at 7-Eleven Inc. "With the rollout of the 7-Select Frozen Pizza, we are delighted to offer customers the same exceptional quality they get in stores, directly from the comfort of their own kitchens."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

