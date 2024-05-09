7-Eleven Refreshes 'Take It to Eleven' Campaign
The advertising highlights deals exclusive to 7Rewards loyalty program members, including:
- The $3 Big Meal Deal: 7-Eleven customers can enjoy a Big Bite Hot Dog paired with a refreshing Big Gulp drink for just $3.
- Buy One, Get One Free 5-Piece Wings: Starting Aug. 28, customers can get five extra wings for free with the purchase of five bone-in wings, available in flavors like Spicy Breaded, Spicy Sweet Chili, Roasted and Buffalo.
"In the latest 'Take It to Eleven' campaign, we're once again showing how a trip to 7-Eleven offers a bright spot in customers' days — this time through craveable food and beverage pairings at a delicious value," shared Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Inspired by a social media insight that features our customers embracing 7-Eleven stores as their stage, the campaign is a testament to the authentic connection between our brand and audience. It's also a literal interpretation of the joy customers feel when they score a great tasting meal at an unbeatable price."
The campaign will run in select markets from May 1 through January 2025 in 30- and 15-second TV spots; 30-, 15- and 10-second radio spots; out of home marketing; paid social; search and display; and streaming audio and video. The spots are also available to view on 7-Eleven's YouTube channel.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.