7-Eleven Refreshes 'Take It to Eleven' Campaign

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. launched the latest iteration of the company's "Take it to Eleven" campaign on May 9.

Inspired by the thrill customers feel when they score a stellar deal, the campaign seeks to embody the joy in celebrating the little things, such as grabbing a Big Bite hot dog and Big Gulp drink for an unbeatable price, according to the convenience store chain.

Now in the third year of the campaign, 7-Eleven will showcase the brand's iconic food and beverage pairings that satisfy every craving at a great value.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Adds Exclusive Gatorade Flavor to Store Network]