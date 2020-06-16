7-Eleven Day Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will not mark 7-Eleven Day on July 11 this year due to uncertainties associated with the recent coronavirus crisis.

However, the convenience store retailer will still celebrate its birthday by giving 1 million meals to Feeding America, a domestic hunger-relief organization.

"At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, franchisees and employees," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "Gathering 9 million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn't feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927."

Feeding America has worked with multiple c-store chains to make sure children and their families have enough to eat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Feeding America network of food banks has been on the ground addressing the increased need in their communities," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "We are thankful for 7-Eleven's generous donation during this challenging time for many of our neighbors in need."

7-Eleven will still give away free Slurpees this summer despite the lack of birthday celebrations. On July 1, all members of the 7Rewards loyalty program will receive a coupon for one free medium Slurpee via the mobile app. It is redeemable during the month, allowing customers to enjoy a treat when it is convenient for them while still practicing physical distancing in stores.

7Rewards members will also receive bonus offers on food and beverages, such as a Big Bite hot dog for $1, from July 1-12.

"For nearly two decades, July 11 has been the busiest day of the year for 7–Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink," Jarratt said. "But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you'll join us for the in-person party next year."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.