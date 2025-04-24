7-Eleven Enters ATM Pact
"Growing foot traffic through the enhanced features and capabilities of our networked ATMs is core to FCTI's mission," said Masanori Sakaguchi, CEO of FCTI. "Implementing Allpoint aligns with our strategy and commitment to power the success of FCTI's partners."
Allpoint member issuers will continue their long-held access at more than 3,000 Speedway branded store locations.
"Utility banking solutions are growing globally," said Stuart Mackinnon, executive vice president and chief operation officer for Atleos. "Aligning with an established operator in FCTI presents Atleos and the Allpoint issuers we serve with significantly more endpoints to complete cash in and out transactions."
Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is also a two-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program, along with its supplier partners.