7-Eleven Enters ATM Pact

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will add ATM units to more than 4,000 convenience stores across the United States through a new partnership between NCR Atleos Corp., a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, and FCTI Inc., a nationwide ATM and financial technology solutions provider.

The deal will provide expanded, more convenient access to everyday banking transactions for its issuer members and their cardholders.

Already a 7-Eleven provider and partner with more than 8,400 managed ATMs, FCTI will enable Atleos' Allpoint Network surcharge-free cash withdrawals and cash deposits at thousands of 7-Eleven stores. This fulfills its "ATM as a Destination" strategy and aligns FCTI's services with the tools to grow consumer foot traffic at 7-Eleven stores, the company said.

