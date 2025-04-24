 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Enters ATM Pact

More than 4,000 units will offer surcharge-free cash withdrawals and deposits.
Angela Hanson
A 7-Eleven convenience store with a Laredo Taco Co.

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will add ATM units to more than 4,000 convenience stores across the United States through a new partnership between NCR Atleos Corp., a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, and FCTI Inc., a nationwide ATM and financial technology solutions provider.

The deal will provide expanded, more convenient access to everyday banking transactions for its issuer members and their cardholders.

Already a 7-Eleven provider and partner with more than 8,400 managed ATMs, FCTI will enable Atleos' Allpoint Network surcharge-free cash withdrawals and cash deposits at thousands of 7-Eleven stores. This fulfills its "ATM as a Destination" strategy and aligns FCTI's services with the tools to grow consumer foot traffic at 7-Eleven stores, the company said.

[Read more: Seven & i Holdings Charts a Path Forward]

"Growing foot traffic through the enhanced features and capabilities of our networked ATMs is core to FCTI's mission," said Masanori Sakaguchi, CEO of FCTI. "Implementing Allpoint aligns with our strategy and commitment to power the success of FCTI's partners."

Allpoint member issuers will continue their long-held access at more than 3,000 Speedway branded store locations.

"Utility banking solutions are growing globally," said Stuart Mackinnon, executive vice president and chief operation officer for Atleos. "Aligning with an established operator in FCTI presents Atleos and the Allpoint issuers we serve with significantly more endpoints to complete cash in and out transactions."

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is also a two-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program, along with its supplier partners.

