Celebrating the 2025 Category Excellence Awards Winners

CHICAGO — As convenience retailing continues to get more complex and competitive, collaboration between the industry’s retailers, suppliers and distributors is of increasing importance. Teamwork is essential for winning executions and overall success.

To spotlight the power of partnership in the convenience store industry, Convenience Store News introduces the Category Excellence Awards, which recognize outstanding collaborations between a retailer category manager and their supplier or distributor partner.

Nominations were submitted to CSNews by c-store industry retailers, suppliers and distributors. Nominators were asked to describe the key contributions of the retailer category manager and the key contributions of the supplier/distributor partner, as well as provide specific metrics on how the partner­ship improved category sales and profits. Collaborations in all edible and nonedible product categories were eligible for entry, as well as fuels, loyalty, technology, lottery/gaming, ATM and car wash.

After much deliberation, judges selected 19 winners in six award categories. Click on the red links below for details of each collaboration: