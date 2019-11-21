7-Eleven Expanding in Pittsburgh Metro Area

PITTSBURGH — 7-Eleven Inc. is growing its presence in western Pennsylvania.

The convenience store chain is looking for franchisees for more than 20 sites in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. The c-stores are currently branded Sunoco A-Plus and were part of 7-Eleven's transaction to acquire 1,100 stores from Sunoco in 2018.

It was 7-Eleven's largest acquisition in the company's history, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The stores will be formally rebranded as 7-Eleven locations prior to franchising. They currently carry 7-Eleven signature items such as Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, freshly brewed coffee, hot pizza and chicken wings, and exclusive 7-Select branded snacks.

7-Eleven held a free franchise seminar at its regional office in Wexford, Pa., on Nov. 20. It will hold another on Dec. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. The seminar gives an overview of the retailer's franchise system, business model, benefits of franchising and local success stories.

"There's never been a better time to franchise with 7-Eleven and become part of a brand family known worldwide for its innovation in retailing," said 7-Eleven Zone Vice President Dorian Cunion. "Our store support teams are constantly looking for new ways to set 7-Eleven apart from the competition and offer top-quality products and services Pittsburgh consumers won't find anywhere else."

Stores available for franchise are located in Pittsburgh (seven), Greensburg (three), New Kensington (two), Butler (two), Aliquippa (two), New Castle, Ellwood City, Bethel Park, McKees Rocks, Verona, Youngwood, Latrobe, Mount Lebanon, Beaver, Ambridge, Jeanette, Castle Shannon, Bridgeville, Johnstown, Millvale, East Pittsburgh and West Mifflin.

7-Eleven operates an additional 300-plus stores in Pennsylvania.

"Owning a franchise is a terrific opportunity for enterprising individuals to have independence, be their own boss and have the support and stability that comes with an established brand," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Franchise Officer Greg Franks. "We are the standard-bearer of the convenience retailing industry, and we expect these new stores to move quickly."

New franchisees receive an operation with land, building and equipment provided. Through the military veterans' franchise program, qualified veterans who become first-time franchisees can receive up to a 20-percent discount on the franchise fee for the first store they franchise. This discount can range from $1,000 up to approximately $35,000, depending on the store, according to the company.

"With its friendly people, economic strength and powerful sense of community, it's no surprise that Pittsburgh lands at the top of so many lists as one of the best places to live, work and visit," Cunion said. "I can't think of a better environment in which to become a business owner of a 7-Eleven franchise. Our most successful franchisees are the ones who get involved and support the neighborhoods they serve, and we are looking for entrepreneurs who live in and love their communities."

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.