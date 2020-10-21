7-Eleven Expands Delivery to Now Include Seven Platforms

IRVING, Texas — As consumers increasingly crave convenience and are looking for more ways to stay home, 7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its delivery portfolio.

The Irving-based convenience store retailer added three of the largest U.S. ordering platforms to its delivery offers: Uber Eats, Grubhub and Instacart.

The latest partnerships bring 7-Eleven's total number of delivery options to seven, being rounded out by Postmates, DoorDash, Google Food Ordering and Favor (available in Texas only).

"When 7-Eleven began offering delivery in 2017, we certainly didn't foresee a pandemic accelerating on-demand ordering platforms from convenient to essential," said 7-Eleven Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. "This year we've doubled our delivery footprint and quadrupled our daily delivery orders because customers know they can count on us for their necessities in about 30 minutes. We look forward to continuing to respond as our customers' shopping behaviors rapidly change."

Users of the delivery platforms have access to thousands of products, including food and beverage items like pizza, 7-Select snacks, coffee and Slurpee drinks, as well as everyday essentials like phone chargers, toilet paper and beauty products. Beer and wine can be delivered in select markets.

"Our customers crave convenience now more than ever," 7-Eleven Vice President of Digital and Head of Delivery Raghu Mahadevan. "Today, that may mean ordering in more frequently because they're staying home and avoiding crowds. But it could also mean delivering Slurpee drinks to the beach or ice to a socially-distanced backyard barbecue. These extraordinary times have accelerated our efforts to get the products to our customers as safely as possible."

Together with these platforms, 7-Eleven offers on-demand ordering to more than 90 percent of the c-store retailer's footprint. Instacart, the most recent addition, will offer 7-Eleven products in the majority of its U.S. markets by the end of the year.

Additionally, 7-Eleven offers delivery via its propriety 7NOW app in select markets.

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.