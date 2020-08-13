7-Eleven & Forever 21 Collaborate on Clothing Collection

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is teaming up with Forever 21 for its latest fashion collaboration. The collection features styles themed around the convenience store chain's popular summer sips, Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks.

Forever 21 previewed the exclusive 7-Eleven merchandise on social media on July 11 before debuting the #F21X7ELEVEN collection on the Forever 21 app and at forever21.com.

"For over 90 years, 7-Eleven has been an integral part of American life," said Forever 21 Global Creative Director Joanna Choo. "It is a modern breathing brand, but also a nostalgic phenomenon for many. Forever 21 echoes this mindset by presenting a collab for its customers that pays homage to everyone's favorite memory of being out, but staying close to home, heading out for a quick snack run with friends, and finding comfort in the little things. During this time, it makes sense to create a capsule that's about being cozy but stylish. Both of our brands play a big part in day-to-day lifestyle, then and now."

The colorful 16-piece capsule collection includes cropped and regular t-shirts and hoodies as well as fleece for fall. It features nostalgic renditions of 7-Eleven's most iconic logos on backgrounds of tie-dyed colors, pastels, brights and whites. Prices range from $15 to $35 per piece.

Forever 21 will continue to promote the 7-Eleven collection on Instagram and TikTok with a dance challenge, polls, games and sweepstakes for fun and free rewards. Additionally, an exclusive Slurpee AR hologram can be found in the Forever 21 app. Fans can click the link, snap a photo with hip-hop dancer Natalie Bebko, tag @forever21 and @7eleven and share.

"When 2020 turned everyone's summer plans on its head, including our free Slurpee drink birthday celebration, we were thrilled to add some sizzle to the summer through our collaboration with Forever 21," said 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President Marissa Jarratt. "Now, fans can sport their favorite F21-styled 7-Eleven looks when going out for a physically distanced Slurpee drink run, or while simply hanging at home awaiting their 7-Eleven faves via 7NOW delivery."

Fans can enter to win $100 worth of #F21X7ELEVEN merchandise in three steps:

Follow @forever21 and @7eleven;

Spot the difference between the two photos on each page and leave a comment in the comment section describing what that difference is; and

Tag two friends + #f21sweepstakes.

The winner will be announced on Aug. 17.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.