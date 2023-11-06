7-Eleven Franchisees Name McLane as Service Provider of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. was recently honored as Service Provider of the Year by the National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees (NCASEF) at the group's annual trade show in Las Vegas.

The award is presented to a partner that exhibits exceptional and unwavering service to 7-Eleven franchisees, franchise owners associations and the National Coalition in its entirety.

NCASEF board members unanimously selected McLane for the 2023 award, commending the company for being a committed and fully engaged vendor partner.

"I have had the distinct pleasure of working closely with McLane over the years," said Sukhi Sandhu, chairman of NCASEF. "Their steadfast dedication and commitment to quality, efficiency and the success of our franchisees has made them an invaluable partner to us. We are proud to present McLane with this well-deserved award, and we look forward to shared success in the years to come."

McLane has worked with 7-Eleven for the past 56 years and assists in servicing more than 9,200 7-Eleven stores across 38 states. Each year, McLane completes nearly 1 million deliveries to 7-Eleven locations, ranging from cold beverages to food and candy to health and beauty essentials.

"We are honored to receive this award and excited to continue growing our partnership with such an exceptional retailer," said Vito Maurici, McLane's customer experience officer. "Our trusted partnership with 7-Eleven is something we're incredibly proud of at McLane. Our amazing team works hard to bring the best in service, quality, efficiency and customer care, and we thank our teammates who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our partners' success."

McLane is one of the largest distributors in the United States, serving convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants. It operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private truck fleets, and provides adult beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

McLane was named the 2023 Category Captain for General Merchandise by Convenience Store News.