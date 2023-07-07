7-Eleven Hawaii Meets Demand for Plant-Based Menu Items

HONOLULU — 7-Eleven Hawaii Inc. has launched the all-new Plant-Based Musubi to meet growing demand for plant-based options. The groundbreaking menu addition is a delicious and innovative twist on a beloved local favorite, according to the company.

Traditional musubi in Hawaii features a slice of grilled SPAM sandwiched either in between or on top of a block of rice, wrapped together with nori (dried edible seaweed paper) in the style of Japanese onigiri. The Plant-Based Musubi features a carefully crafted plant-based protein patty that is made from high-quality ingredients to mimic the texture and taste of traditional meat. It is prepared Katsu-style to imitate SPAM.

7-Eleven Hawaii developed a plant-based version of the classic musubi because it understands the importance of catering to diverse dietary preferences and lifestyles, according to the company. The new offering combines traditional flavors with a sustainable, meat-free alternative, creating a mouthwatering option for both plant-based eaters and those seeking to explore new culinary experiences, the convenience retailer stated.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Plant-Based Musubi to our customers in Hawaii," said Debbie Lee Soon, food innovation & development manager at 7-Eleven Hawaii. "At 7-Eleven, we strive to provide convenient and delicious food options that cater to all of our customers' needs. This new addition to our menu allows us to continue our commitment to innovation while also accommodating the growing demand for plant-based alternatives."

The Plant-based Musubi is now available at participating 7-Eleven Hawaii stores across the islands. It retails for $2.99 on Oahu and $3.49 on Neighbor Islands.

The Plant-Based Musubi has zero cholesterol, 60 percent less sodium compared to canned pork luncheon and five grams of protein per serving.

Honolulu-based 7-Eleven Hawaii operates convenience stores serving the communities of Oahu, Big Island, Kauai and Maui.