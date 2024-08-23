7-Eleven Hawaii Unveils New Mobile App to Customers

HONOLULU — 7-Eleven Hawaii went live with a new mobile app for customers of its 67 convenience stores across the state.

The mobile app offers mobile checkout, 7Rewards and 7NOW. 7Rewards is available at all 67 stores across O'ahu, Maui, Kaua'i, and Hawai'i Island. The 7NOW and mobile checkout features may vary depending on the location.

The mobile checkout feature is designed to offer a seamless shopping experience, allowing customers to skip the lines and pay for their purchases directly through the app. 7Rewards is 7-Eleven's exclusive loyalty program, allowing customers to earn points with every purchase and redeem them for a variety of rewards. New users who download the app will receive a welcome bonus of 500 points, making it a great time to join and start saving, according to the retailer.