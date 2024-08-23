 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Hawaii Unveils New Mobile App to Customers

The retailer's customers now have access to mobile checkout, 7Rewards and 7NOW.
Melissa Kress
7-Eleven Hawaii mobile app

HONOLULU — 7-Eleven Hawaii went live with a new mobile app for customers of its 67 convenience stores across the state.

The mobile app offers mobile checkout, 7Rewards and 7NOW. 7Rewards is available at all 67 stores across O'ahu, Maui, Kaua'i, and Hawai'i Island. The 7NOW and mobile checkout features may vary depending on the location.

The mobile checkout feature is designed to offer a seamless shopping experience, allowing customers to skip the lines and pay for their purchases directly through the app. 7Rewards is 7-Eleven's exclusive loyalty program, allowing customers to earn points with every purchase and redeem them for a variety of rewards. New users who download the app will receive a welcome bonus of 500 points, making it a great time to join and start saving, according to the retailer. 

In addition, the app introduces 7NOW, a service providing mobile pickup and delivery. With 7NOW, customers can order their favorite products, including Spam Musubi and various bento meals, for delivery. 

"We are thrilled to introduce our new app, which brings the best of 7-Eleven directly to our customers in Hawai'i," said Greg Hanna, CEO of 7-Eleven Hawaii. "With 7Rewards, customers can easily earn points and unlock exclusive benefits. The 7NOW feature allows them to access our products with just a few taps, while mobile checkout lets them skip the line for a faster and more convenient shopping experience. This launch is a major step in our commitment to serving our Hawai'i communities with quality and convenience."

Seven-Eleven Hawai'i Inc. operates 67 locations across O'ahu, Kaua'i, Maui and Hawai'i Island. It is part of a global chain with more than 82,000 stores.

