7-Eleven Hawaii Unveils New Mobile App to Customers
In addition, the app introduces 7NOW, a service providing mobile pickup and delivery. With 7NOW, customers can order their favorite products, including Spam Musubi and various bento meals, for delivery.
"We are thrilled to introduce our new app, which brings the best of 7-Eleven directly to our customers in Hawai'i," said Greg Hanna, CEO of 7-Eleven Hawaii. "With 7Rewards, customers can easily earn points and unlock exclusive benefits. The 7NOW feature allows them to access our products with just a few taps, while mobile checkout lets them skip the line for a faster and more convenient shopping experience. This launch is a major step in our commitment to serving our Hawai'i communities with quality and convenience."
Seven-Eleven Hawai'i Inc. operates 67 locations across O'ahu, Kaua'i, Maui and Hawai'i Island. It is part of a global chain with more than 82,000 stores.