7-Eleven Hawaii Celebrates 46th Anniversary With Special Offers

Alongside its birthday specials, the c-store operator will be piloting a new mobile app, where guests can receive exclusive deals and rewards, and utilize new services such as mobile checkout, pickup and delivery. Customers who download the 7-Eleven Hawaii app can receive 500 points when they sign up.

The 7Rewards program will be available at all stores by Aug. 1, while mobile checkout, delivery and pickup services will vary by store.

"We are honored to have been a part of Hawaii's neighborhoods for the past 46 years," said Greg Hanna, president and CEO of 7-Eleven Hawaii. "Providing convenience and a welcoming place for our community has always been our mission. We invite everyone to join us on 7-Eleven Day to enjoy a delicious Spam Musubi, a free Slurpee and a special tote bag. We are also excited to introduce our new app, which will further enhance our customers' experience."

The chain has a history of innovation and local support. In 2022, the company launched a new electronic benefits transfer offering that enabled Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to securely utilize their benefits online through Vroom Delivery. The program ensured all SNAP-eligible products were available for home delivery, pickup and catering without the need for a credit or debit card.

Since opening its first location in Kaimuki in 1978, 7-Eleven Hawaii has grown to operate 67 locations across Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island. It is part of a global chain with more than 82,000 stores.