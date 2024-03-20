7-Eleven Introduces Flavored Cold Brew

Now available at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, the new flavors include:

Cold Brew Lattes : The iced drinks are now available in Mocha, French Vanilla and Caramel Cream flavors, topped with a hint of sea salt. All are made from 100% Arabica cold brew extract, real cold brew, whole milk and real cane sugar.

The Salted Caramel Latte, featuring caramel, a hint of sea salt and foamed milk.

featuring The Pecan Pie Latte , which provides a nutty twist on the traditional buttery pecan dessert.

The Macadamia Nut Latte , a limited-time offering which blends macadamia flavor with creamy espresso.

The Sweet Treat Cappuccino , which features a salted caramel toffee flavoring.

7-Select Bottled Iced Teas : New iced tea flavors now include Sweet Iced Tea, Raspberry Hibiscus and Lemon Elderberry.

The Salted Caramel Latte is currently available in certain locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The Pecan Pie Latte is currently available in certain locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Macadamia Nut Latte is currently available in certain locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Adds to Its Food & Beverage Offer]

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.