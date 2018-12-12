7-Eleven Introduces Its First Private-Label Canned Wine for People on the Go

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. launched Roamer, its first canned wine, in chardonnay and rosé varieties.

The Syrah-based rosé is a dry, fruit-driven wine with hints of strawberry and raspberry, making it a crisp, easy-drinking rosé, according to 7-Eleven. The chardonnay has an oak influence, with bright tropical and citrus fruits that add to its bright acidity.

Roamer's name is tied to its target customer base of on-the-go wine drinkers.

"The name, Roamer, reflects how we think people will enjoy this new wine — while they're out and attending concerts, picnics or spending a day at the beach," said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven senior director of private brands. "For wine-lovers, bringing along their favorite beverage requires bringing a bottle, corkscrew and glasses.

"Now, Roamer wine can share the ice chest with canned beer and soda with no additional wine paraphernalia needed. That's not to say it isn't great to drink at home too! Either way, it's another way 7-Eleven is offering convenience to its customers," Cogil added.

The new wine comes several months after 7-Eleven entered the premium wine market with Voyager Point, an affordably price option, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

7-Eleven also offers the value-priced Yosemite Road and Trojan Horse wines.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.