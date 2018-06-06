7-Eleven Introduces Private-Label Premium Wines

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its wine offering with Voyager Point, the convenience store retailer's first premium vintage.

This lets wine-lovers trade up in quality at an affordable price, according to the company.

Varieties for Voyager Point include Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend from California, as well as Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand's Marlborough region. A 750-milliliter bottle sells for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

The Sauvignon Blanc variety is stored chilled, while the Cabernet and Red Blend are held ambient on store shelves.

The bold, modern label was designed to appeal to millennial wine drinkers. Bottles come with an easy-to-open Stelvin closure, a screw top that preserves freshness.

The Voyager Point wines were benchmarked against the top-selling wines in each variety. Customers preferred Voyager Point over the higher-priced national brands in testing, 7-Eleven reported.

"More and more wine drinkers are willing to pay a few extra dollars to move up to higher quality, higher price point wines," said Tim Cogil, senior director of private brands at 7-Eleven.