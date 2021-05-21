7-Eleven Introduces Laredo Taco Co. Into New Market

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is bringing Laredo Taco Co. north of the Texas border to Colorado for the first time.

The first Laredo Taco Co. restaurant in the Centennial State will open at 402 Vasquez Blvd. in Platteville, with more than 10 other locations planned for Colorado this year.

"We have started opening Laredo Taco Co. locations in areas outside of our home in south Texas where we know there are serious taco fans. And Colorado was one of our top contenders for expansion," said Brad Williams, 7-Eleven senior vice president of corporate operations and restaurant platforms. "As soon as the word gets out about handmade tortillas and fresh-made salsas, our restaurants start drawing crowds with lines out the door. I can tell you though, one bite and you'll know it is definitely worth the wait."



Owned and operated by 7-Eleven, Laredo Taco Co. is an authentic Mexican quick-service restaurant with locations in more than 500 Stripes and 7-Eleven convenience stores. It is known for its handmade flour tortillas that are made from scratch daily in-store as well as its fresh salsa bar with a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo. Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in quick-serve Mexican restaurants such as authentic beef barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs, according to the company.

All items on the Laredo Taco Co. menu are available both in-store and via contactless delivery through DoorDash.

Colorado taco-lovers can follow Laredo Taco Co. on social media channels — including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — to get the inside scoop on Taco Tuesday specials, new products and other promotions.

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses nearly 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. In addition to Texas and Colorado, Laredo Taco Co. restaurants can be found in Florida, Oklahoma, San Diego and Washington, D.C.