7-Eleven Invites 26 Finalists to Brands With Heart Showcase

They represent a diverse range of products that align with the c-store retailer's commitment to making a positive impact on the planet and communities.
Danielle Romano
7-Eleven's Brands With Heart Program

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. selected 26 innovative and purpose-driven brands to join the convenience store retailer's Brands with Heart showcase. 

Now in its sixth year, the program provides emerging brands with the opportunity to enter a new retail channel and a chance to place their products on the shelves of 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the United States. The 26 finalists represent a diverse range of products that align with 7-Eleven's commitment to making a positive impact on the planet and communities, the company said. They were selected through an application process from the retailer's Emerging Brands team.

Finalists were invited to participate in virtual learning sessions and present and sample their products at the Brands with Heart showcase, held at the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Irving. During the event, they had the chance to highlight their products to 7-Eleven employees and engage with merchandising leadership for coaching, mentoring and educational sessions designed to help them grow their business within the retail industry. 

Additionally, select brands may be chosen to participate in an in-store test at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations across the U.S.

"At 7-Eleven, we are constantly seeking opportunities to champion innovation and foster the growth of emerging brands," said Jesus Delgado-Jenkins, executive vice president, chief merchandising officer at 7-Eleven. "By collaborating with new visionary partners every year, we aim to deliver breakthrough products that not only delight our customers but also shape the future of immediate consumption."

All brands selected for the Brands with Heart program this year exhibit purpose-driven elements in their products and business — whether by supporting people, the planet or the communities they serve. From clean and organic ingredients to sustainability-focused sourcing and waste reduction, these finalists are leading the charge in making a difference through their businesses, 7-Eleven said.

"We are thrilled to welcome these 26 incredible brands to the Brands with Heart program," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Every brand selected this year not only offers innovative and high-quality products but also demonstrates a genuine commitment to sustainability, health and social good. We look forward to supporting them as they grow and bring meaningful change to the retail landscape."

The sixth annual Brands with Heart finalists are:

  1. Austin Pretzel Co.
  2. Barcode
  3. Bear n Beaver
  4. Daily Crunch
  5. David
  6. Earthside Farms
  7. El Nacho
  8. Fancypants
  9. Freezecake
  10. Heywell
  11. Just Iced Tea
  12. Krack Corn
  13. Local Weather
  14. Magic Spoon
  15. Moon Cheese
  16. OMG Pretzels
  17. Prime Bites
  18. Protein Wafer
  19. Rotten
  20. Smash'd
  21. Sow Good
  22. Spicy Candy Bar
  23. Tip of the Iceberg (Culinary Treats)
  24. Toto
  25. Tru
  26. Unreal

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

It is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

