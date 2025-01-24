7-Eleven Invites 26 Finalists to Brands With Heart Showcase

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. selected 26 innovative and purpose-driven brands to join the convenience store retailer's Brands with Heart showcase.

Now in its sixth year, the program provides emerging brands with the opportunity to enter a new retail channel and a chance to place their products on the shelves of 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the United States. The 26 finalists represent a diverse range of products that align with 7-Eleven's commitment to making a positive impact on the planet and communities, the company said. They were selected through an application process from the retailer's Emerging Brands team.

Finalists were invited to participate in virtual learning sessions and present and sample their products at the Brands with Heart showcase, held at the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Irving. During the event, they had the chance to highlight their products to 7-Eleven employees and engage with merchandising leadership for coaching, mentoring and educational sessions designed to help them grow their business within the retail industry.

Additionally, select brands may be chosen to participate in an in-store test at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations across the U.S.