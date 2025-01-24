7-Eleven Invites 26 Finalists to Brands With Heart Showcase
"At 7-Eleven, we are constantly seeking opportunities to champion innovation and foster the growth of emerging brands," said Jesus Delgado-Jenkins, executive vice president, chief merchandising officer at 7-Eleven. "By collaborating with new visionary partners every year, we aim to deliver breakthrough products that not only delight our customers but also shape the future of immediate consumption."
All brands selected for the Brands with Heart program this year exhibit purpose-driven elements in their products and business — whether by supporting people, the planet or the communities they serve. From clean and organic ingredients to sustainability-focused sourcing and waste reduction, these finalists are leading the charge in making a difference through their businesses, 7-Eleven said.
"We are thrilled to welcome these 26 incredible brands to the Brands with Heart program," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Every brand selected this year not only offers innovative and high-quality products but also demonstrates a genuine commitment to sustainability, health and social good. We look forward to supporting them as they grow and bring meaningful change to the retail landscape."
The sixth annual Brands with Heart finalists are:
- Austin Pretzel Co.
- Barcode
- Bear n Beaver
- Daily Crunch
- David
- Earthside Farms
- El Nacho
- Fancypants
- Freezecake
- Heywell
- Just Iced Tea
- Krack Corn
- Local Weather
- Magic Spoon
- Moon Cheese
- OMG Pretzels
- Prime Bites
- Protein Wafer
- Rotten
- Smash'd
- Sow Good
- Spicy Candy Bar
- Tip of the Iceberg (Culinary Treats)
- Toto
- Tru
- Unreal
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
It is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.