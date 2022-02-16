'Grubhub Goods' Service Launches Nationwide in Collaboration With 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. and Grubhub are collaborating on the national launch of branded convenience concept Grubhub Goods. As of Feb. 15, Grubhub offers on-demand convenience delivery to consumers from more than 3,000 Grubhub Goods locations across the United States.

The nationwide expansion follows a successful pilot of more than a dozen Grubhub Goods locations offered with 7-Eleven in New York City.

Grubhub Goods locations with 7-Eleven reach the vast majority of Grubhub's diners nationwide, according to the food-ordering and delivery marketplace. They feature a selection of 7-Eleven's most popular convenience items, such as energy drinks, ice cream, personal care products and more.

"Diners have come to expect more choices when they land on Grubhub, including convenience options, which we see as a natural extension of our marketplace and a way to bring more value to the entire Grubhub ecosystem," said Kyle Goings, director of growth and new verticals at Grubhub. "We've been working with 7-Eleven for years to offer their locations on the Grubhub marketplace, and it was a no-brainer to team up with the convenience leader again and bring their operational expertise and scale to Grubhub Goods. Together we are making it even easier for diners to order convenience items and satisfy any quick cravings right from the Grubhub app."

Through Grubhub Goods, Grubhub is growing awareness of the segment to help generate more orders to c-stores and restaurants overall on its platform. Diners who order convenience items on Grubhub place more orders from restaurants in the following month than those who do not order convenience items, the company reported.

The expansion to thousands of Grubhub Goods locations in collaboration with 7-Eleven builds on existing owned Grubhub Goods location in Brooklyn, New York, where the inventory and delivery is managed by Grubhub.

To celebrate the launch, Grubhub is offering customers 50 percent off on orders of $15 or more.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.