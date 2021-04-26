7-Eleven & Kellogg Co. Team Up to Set a New Guinness World Record
IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. and Kellogg Co. teamed up to set a new Guinness World Record.
Together, the companies unveiled the World's Largest Box of Toaster Pastries at the parking lot of the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Dallas. The box, filled with 1,331 pounds of individual packages of Pop-Tarts, was donated directly to the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) Feeding Network, a Feeding America member food bank.
Kellogg Co. also supported 7-Eleven's Feeding America campaign by donating 10 cents for every participating cereal or snack purchased at 7-Eleven stores between April 14-20. As a result of the promotion, Kellogg presented a $10,000 check to help provide critical nourishment to the north Texas communities that were impacted by February's severe winter storm and those continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, the equivalent of more than 34,000 meals were donated to North Texas Food Bank.
"We know that families in Texas and across the country have endured tremendous challenges throughout the last year," said Kellogg Co. Senior Director of Philanthropy and Global Impact Stephanie Slingerland. "We thank 7-Eleven for their partnership and continued commitment to fighting hunger."
7-Eleven has had a longstanding history of supporting both Feeding America and NTFB. In February, the convenience retailer kicked off a multi-faceted campaign in partnership with Feeding America, whereby customers could round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to donate the difference to the hunger relief association, as Convenience Store News previously reported.
Additionally, for every large Big Gulp fountain drink, Slurpee or cup of coffee purchased at participating stores each Friday through April 27, 7-Eleven would provide a meal to the Feeding America network of food banks.
"For over 20 years, 7-Eleven has worked with Feeding America to fight hunger and put meals in the hands of Americans in need. As an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen hunger surge in the communities we care about, and we're committed to rolling up our sleeves to help," commented 7-Eleven Vice President of Government Affairs, ESG and Operations Communications Keith Jones. "This spring, we focused on giving back to the communities in which we do business through a multi-faceted campaign. We are proud to team up with Kellogg to help our fellow Texans — and help break a world record while we’re at it."
Headquartered in Michigan, Kellogg Co. is known for brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, Special K, Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies and more. Net sales were approximately $13.8 billion in 2020. As part of the Kellogg's Better Days purpose platform, the company is helping to end hunger and are committed to creating "Better Days" for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 72,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.