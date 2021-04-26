7-Eleven & Kellogg Co. Team Up to Set a New Guinness World Record

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. and Kellogg Co. teamed up to set a new Guinness World Record.

Together, the companies unveiled the World's Largest Box of Toaster Pastries at the parking lot of the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Dallas. The box, filled with 1,331 pounds of individual packages of Pop-Tarts, was donated directly to the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) Feeding Network, a Feeding America member food bank.

Kellogg Co. also supported 7-Eleven's Feeding America campaign by donating 10 cents for every participating cereal or snack purchased at 7-Eleven stores between April 14-20. As a result of the promotion, Kellogg presented a $10,000 check to help provide critical nourishment to the north Texas communities that were impacted by February's severe winter storm and those continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the equivalent of more than 34,000 meals were donated to North Texas Food Bank.

"We know that families in Texas and across the country have endured tremendous challenges throughout the last year," said Kellogg Co. Senior Director of Philanthropy and Global Impact Stephanie Slingerland. "We thank 7-Eleven for their partnership and continued commitment to fighting hunger."