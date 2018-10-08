7-Eleven Kicks Off Annual BOGO Free Slurpee Event

The featured Slurpee flavor during the BOGO event is Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries, which is available for a limited time at participating stores, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Other Slurpee varieties featured at participating 7-Eleven c-stores include Wild Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, Coca-Cola and Slurpee Lite Lemonade. Slurpee flavors vary by store.

The c-store retailer is encouraging Slurpee fans to capture the experience with photos and sharing it on social media by using the hashtag #SlurpeeBOGO on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Slurpee drink BOGO is not only a great time to grab a bunch of friends and head down to a 7-Eleven store for a delicious drink discount," Thompson added. "It can also provide a refreshing way to brighten someone else's day with a pay-it-forward free Slurpee drink when they buy a Slurpee drink for themselves."

During the BOGO Slurpee drink event, both the purchased and free Slurpee drinks count toward the 7Rewards "Buy Six, Get the Seventh Free" drink offer available on the 7-Eleven smartphone app.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.