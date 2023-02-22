7-Eleven Levels Up With PAC-MAN-Themed Collaboration

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.'s beloved video game icon PAC-MAN are teaming up to reward convenience store customers with the chance of winning thousands of prizes to power up the way they play. The retailer's latest collaboration includes epic giveaways, an exclusive 7Collection merchandise drop and exciting new limited-time only beverages inspired by PAC-MAN.

Customers at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores who make purchases via 7Rewards, Speedy Rewards or 7NOW Delivery can make their gaming dreams a reality by taking the chance to win the ultimate home arcade setup, exclusive merchandise, hand-held arcade games and more, all inspired by the legendary original PAC-MAN arcade game.

Loyalty program members can also purchase participating products such as Slurpee drinks, coffee and all varieties of Celsius and Red Bull products for seven times the chance to win.

The ultimate home arcade setup includes a custom 7-Eleven x PAC-MAN or Speedway x PAC-MAN arcade cabinet plus a collection of PAC-MAN accessories, including an air hockey table, tabletop arcade machine, a quintessential swivel stool and a classic arcade rug.

"Our customers love a little friendly competition…and PAC-MAN is an undeniably popular game we've known and loved for decades. We are thrilled to bring these two iconic brands together to take game play to the next level," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "We're chomping at the bit to deliver a dose of that 80s nostalgia and can't wait to see our customers enjoy this collab."

Because a 7-Eleven x PAC-MAN collaboration wouldn't be complete without an appearance by everyone's favorite Ghosts, participating stores will temporarily rename some of their beloved beverages after PAC-MAN's foes: BLINKY, PINKY, INKY and CLYDE. From now through April 11, customers can enjoy CLYDE's Coffee Blend, a tasteful medium blend coffee, or the limited-time only PINKY's Strawberry White Chocolate Cappuccino, a sweet and fruity hot beverage with a delightful pink hue.

The other two Ghosts will arrive in-store starting April 12, when customers can choose from their favorite Slurpee flavor: INKY's Blueberry Raz or BLINKY's Cherry.

"PAC-MAN has been delighting game players since the classic arcade days, and any time we can bring that nostalgia back to fans is a thrill," said Susan Tran, senior director, brand development for PAC-MAN, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "7-Eleven and PAC-MAN have a shared history that spans back decades when their first partnership launched in the 1980s. Now we have the opportunity to team up with 7-Eleven again and power up a whole new program that is packed with PAC-MAN prizes, merchandise and gameplay for customers new and old to enjoy."

Gamers looking to level up their style can check out the exclusive 7-Eleven x PAC-MAN merchandise available now at 7Collection.com and coming soon to select c-stores. The drop includes a variety of retro T-shirts and sweatshirts, baseball and bucket hats, socks, stickers, pins and more, all featuring fan-favorite 7-Eleven products and beloved PAC-MAN characters.

7-Eleven previously collaborated in collaborations with Overtime and Easy Otabor as well as top snack and beverage brands.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 15 countries and regions with the 7-Eleven trademark represented on more than 83,000 stores.