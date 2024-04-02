7-Eleven Marks April Events With Food & Beverage Deals

Spring is also Slurpee drink season, and 7-Eleven is kicking off the season with the return of its annual Bring Your Own Cup (BYOC) Day on Saturday, April 13. For just one day, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers can bring the vessel of their choice to a store and fill it with the beverage for $1.99.

Slurpee fans are encouraged to bring creative "cups" like motorcycle helmets, fish bowls or milk cartons and fill them with the season's limited-time only flavors, such as Chili Mango and Fanta Dragonfruit Zero, or classic fan-favorites like Coca-Cola, Cherry, Blue Raspberry and Pina Colada.

"BYOC Day is a time-honored tradition at 7-Eleven that we look forward to each year," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault and proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "We love seeing our customers — of all ages — bring their imagination and creativity to life while enjoying our beloved Slurpee drink."

To properly enjoy BYOC Day, customers should ensure their cup is clean, watertight, leakproof and fits upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display, indicating it can fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser, according to the company.

Those who prefer classic Slurpee cups can still purchase a large Slurpee drink for $1 through 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.