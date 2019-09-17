7-Eleven Mixes It Up in the Fresh Bakery Case

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is adding three new premium baked goods at participating convenience stores for a limited time.

These top shelf bakery items, which were inspired by cocktail favorites, are made fresh daily in local kitchens. The alcohol-free items include:

Piña Colada Cupcake — This extra moist, white cupcake with banana and pineapple is filled with piña colada-flavored filling and topped with piña colada icing plus coconut and gold sugar. It is the first cupcake available nationwide in 7 ‑ Eleven's fresh bakery assortment.

Bourbon Maple Praline Yeast Donut — This yeast doughnut is covered with rich maple and bourbon-flavored icing, topped with praline pecans and drizzled with white icing and gold sugar.

Cinnamon Fire Bomb Cake Donut — This cake doughnut features cinnamon glaze and red and gold sugar crystals for toppings.

Each premium treat is available for $1.99 and can be paired with any size cup of coffee or other hot beverage for just $1 during 7-Eleven's fall coffee promotion, the retailer said.

"7‑Eleven stores are in a unique position to offer innovative premium donuts at a great value, relative to the gourmet donut industry," said Vareesha Shariff, 7‑Eleven product director. "The new top shelf donuts and piña colada cupcake have distinctive flavors that play off mixology trends and the craft cocktail creativity that shows up in upscale bars and restaurants as well as on Instagram. They're delicious, and you can drive after you eat one … or two!"

The new baked items cater to millennials and members of Generation Z, who enjoy adventurous taste combinations and flavor mashups, according to 7-Eleven. Alcohol-inspired flavors and unusual fillings tend to show up as favorite on doughnut taste trend lists.

"Donuts aren't just for breakfast anymore," Shariff added. "Sure, we sell a lot during the morning rush, but many customers come back later … in the afternoon or after dinner looking for a sweet treat. Donuts and cupcakes are affordable indulgences that everyone loves, and the new top shelf ones take the flavor up a notch."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.