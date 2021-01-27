7-Eleven Offering One-of-a-Kind Gaming Experience

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is offering gamers a one-of-a-kind experience that includes all-you-can-drink Slurpee frozen beverages and all-night access to the brand new PlayStation 5 console by booking a private stay at the convenience store retailer's new Evolution store in Dallas before it opens.

The exclusive gaming experience is virtually hosted by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and goes love on Airbnb.com on Feb. 1. Two consumers who are residents of Dallas County, Texas, and at least age 18 can click here to book one of two available one-night stays on Friday, Feb. 26, or Sunday, Feb. 28. Each stay will cost just $11.

Each night, two gamers from the same household who book the experience through Airbnb will enjoy a private gaming paradise in a completely decked out, never-been-shopped-in 7‑Eleven Evolution Store, the company said. The store will be fully transformed into a plush, futuristic gaming palace with features such as:

A game pod with a big screen TV, luxury loungers and DualSense controllers;

An exclusive one-hour Twitch streaming session with gamer and founder of world-renowned gaming organization FaZe Clan, FaZe Temperrr;

The coveted PlayStation 5 console, plus favorite accessories and games; and

Access to 7-Eleven drinks and snacks in the latest 7 ‑ Eleven Evolution store, including a Slurpee drink station, Laredo Taco Co. tacos and other favorites such as Red Bull, MTN DEW and Doritos.

The store is one of six across the country and serves as an experiential testing ground where customers can try 7‑Eleven's latest innovations in a revolutionary store format.

"Everyone knows that the PlayStation 5 console launch has been one of the biggest headlines in the gaming world the past few months," said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "The ultimate gamers' console warranted an experience just as exclusive in our newest 7‑Eleven Evolution Store — our ultimate retail environment. We can't wait to immerse a few gamers in the limitless world of 7‑Eleven."

7-Eleven is taking extra steps to protect its overnight guests during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanitation measures include a team of certified biohazard professionals that will disinfect the location prior to guest arrival, as well as health screenings for guests, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer stations.

House rules include mandatory masks when not eating or drinking and social distancing, and all safety protocol will be supervised by a certified compliance officer. Guests must prove Dallas County residency and currently live in the same household to minimize risk.

7-Eleven and PlayStation are also teaming up to offer the Get What You Crave promotion, which is open to customers across the United States at participating stores through Feb. 23. Collectible PlayStation 5 Slurpee cups, a MTN DEW Slurpee flavor, gamer bundles and more can be delivered directly to customers via the 7NOW delivery app.

7NOW orders will receive a sleek PlayStation 5 collectible bag while supplies last. Every order with participating products will earn a chance to win a PlayStation 5 console and other prizes.

7–Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America