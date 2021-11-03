7-Eleven Offers Meat Alternative for the Lenten Season

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is meeting the needs of consumers who are looking for a meat alternative during the Lenten season with the introduction of Wild Alaskan Pollock Fish Bites.

Available at participating U.S. stores while supplies last, the limited-edition offering includes five bite-sized morsels of herb panko-crusted Alaskan pollock filets served on a skewer with a side of tartar sauce for dipping.

The introduction of the Fish Bites builds upon the success of the Alaskan pollock fish sandwich that 7-Eleven and the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) created last year. This year, the convenience store retailer and GAPP created a product that has the same great flavor but come in differentiated, bite-sized portions, the company stated.

"We got such great reviews on the Alaskan Pollock sandwich last year, we knew we had to bring back a seasonal fish option for our customers in 2021," said Anjuli Wilkie, 7-Eleven senior category manager of hot food. "Because we're all about convenience and offering delicious, easy-to-eat food, Fish Bites is the perfect grab-and-go option."

During the Fish Fridays promotion, Wild Alaskan Pollock Fish Bites are available for $3 through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app.

The retailer is upping the ante on Fridays: for every large Big Gulp fountain drink, Slurpee drink or cup of coffee purchased at participating stores each Friday through April 27, it will help provide a meal to Feeding America member food banks.

Customers are also encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, and the difference in change will be donated to local Feeding America member food banks. All the raised funds will help the community in which the respective store operates.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.