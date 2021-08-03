7-Eleven Offers National Pi Day Deal

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is serving up large pizzas for $3.14 each on National Pi Day (March 13).

The deal is available at participating stores through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven mobile app. Customers can also get the Pi Day deal by ordering with the 7NOW delivery app for on-demand delivery or order-ahead pickup.

For every whole pizza purchase at participating locations on Pi Day, 7-Eleven will help provide a meal to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States.

"A year into the pandemic, we reflect on the essential role 7-Eleven plays in its local communities. This year we wanted to do something more while celebrating Pi Day by helping provide one meal for every pizza purchased," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "Many families and individuals are facing hunger for the first time in their lives. As a food destination, we can be part of the solution."

The initiative is part of 7-Eleven's goal to help provide 20 million meals to hungry families in partnership with Feeding America, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

7-Eleven pizzas feature the retailer's signature sauce made from vine-ripened California tomatoes and 100 percent Real Mozzarella made from whole milk. Available ready to eat or ready to bake, the discounted pizzas are limited to two per person, in-store or delivered.

"This is the third year 7-Eleven has offered $3.14 pizzas on Pi Day, and thousands of pizza-lovers enthusiastically celebrate the math holiday with us each year," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President of Digital Raghu Mahadevan. "Today, millions of households across the country can have their favorite products brought right to their doorstep via 7NOW with the iconic 24/7, 7-Eleven-style convenience on Pi Day and, really, every other day of the year."

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.